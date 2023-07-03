MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 3,249 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,360,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 563,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,641. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

