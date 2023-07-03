MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 9,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.53. 1,414,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,696. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

