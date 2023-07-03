McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $297.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

