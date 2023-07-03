McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.43. 260,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

