Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $240.17 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.57.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

