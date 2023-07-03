Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.81

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.81 and last traded at $241.32, with a volume of 16839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.57.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

