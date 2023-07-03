Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTT opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.