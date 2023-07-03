Melone Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average of $190.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

