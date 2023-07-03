Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $987,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

