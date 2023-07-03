Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,855 shares of company stock worth $206,307.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

