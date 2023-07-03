Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBINM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
