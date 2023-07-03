Metahero Price Tops $0.0032 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Metahero has a market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $400,422.92 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002843 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

