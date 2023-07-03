Metal Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Metal has a total market cap of $89.48 million and approximately $62.40 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

