Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.53 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $17.64 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00033611 USD and is up 9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

