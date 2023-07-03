MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 88.7% in June

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

CXH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.