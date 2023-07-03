Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $48,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

