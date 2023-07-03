Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $28 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 298,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

