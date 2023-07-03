Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $155.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

