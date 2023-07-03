Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

