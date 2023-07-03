Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 157,526 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 208.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

