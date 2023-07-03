Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 17,592 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

