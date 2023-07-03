Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 109,597 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPA opened at $84.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.