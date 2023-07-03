Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of MRTX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 199,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

