Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIELY. Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

