Mizuho Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

SMPL stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

