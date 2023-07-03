Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 662010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The company has a market cap of £23.73 million, a PE ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.67.

About Mkango Resources

(Free Report)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.