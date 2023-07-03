Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $168.59 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $168.59 or 0.00550167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $58.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,644.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00368065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00962705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00066196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00159595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,933 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.