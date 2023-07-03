Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 6,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,347. Monterey Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monterey Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monterey Capital Acquisition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 306,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

