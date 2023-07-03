Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $362.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $347.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.