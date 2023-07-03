MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $8.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Natixis acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

