National Bankshares Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

