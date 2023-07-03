Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $46,306.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00209182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032102 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,480,079 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.