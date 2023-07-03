Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Down 1.8 %
NM stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
