Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

