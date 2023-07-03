Needham & Company LLC Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $17.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,925 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accolade by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Accolade by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.