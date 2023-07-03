Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 3rd

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 1.2 %
Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$15.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neighbourly Pharmacy
In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neighbourly Pharmacy
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.