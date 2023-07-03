Neo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.29 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00031137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $673.05 million and approximately $54.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

