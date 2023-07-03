Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEGG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 235,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Newegg Commerce ( NASDAQ:NEGG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newegg Commerce will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

