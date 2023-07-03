Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $43.23. 1,912,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

