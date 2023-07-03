NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NKE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 2,056,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,592. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

