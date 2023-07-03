Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Nitches stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 160,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,202. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

