Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. 769,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,118. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.