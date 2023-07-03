Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

