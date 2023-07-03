Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,476 shares of company stock worth $275,863. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth $628,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 352.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

