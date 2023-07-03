Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $455.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

