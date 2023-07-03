Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,907. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.16 and its 200 day moving average is $466.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

