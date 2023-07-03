Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

