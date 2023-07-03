Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,537,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713,715 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 7.2% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned about 0.14% of NU worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

