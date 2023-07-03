Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.41

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 53519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

