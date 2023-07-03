Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 328.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 72,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.



Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also

