Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 113,798 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $24.93.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
