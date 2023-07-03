Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 113,798 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

