Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 48,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,021. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

