Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 48,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,021. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
